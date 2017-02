Man, 43, found shot in Austin

A 43-year-old man was found shot Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot at 8:54 p.m. found the man in the 1200 block of North Lawler, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

He was uncooperative with investigators and refused to provide information about how he came to be shot, police said.