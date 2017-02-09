Man, 43, reported missing from Uptown

Police are searching for a 43-year-old man who was reported missing Friday from the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Brian Brandt was last seen earlier in the day near Chicago Lakeshore Hospital, 4840 N. Marine Drive, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Police said Brandt was under emotional distress and could be in need of medical attention. He could be traveling to his home in the 600 block of West Webster Avenue.

Brandt is described as a 5-foot-10, 165-pound white man with green eyes, black hair and a scar on his back, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.