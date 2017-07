Man, 43, shot to death in Gary

A 43-year-old man died Friday after being shot in Gary, Indiana.

A death investigation team was called about 6:05 p.m. to 15th Avenue and Massachusettes Street in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Kevin Hood, of Gary, was found with at least one gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m. and his death was ruled a homicide.

Gary police could not immediately be reached for more information about the shooting.