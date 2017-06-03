Man, 44, shot in Burnside

A 44-year-old man was shot early Monday in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

At 2:03 a.m., he was involved in an altercation with a female in the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, when she pulled out a gun and shot him, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the left cheek and abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody early Monday as Area South detectives investigated.