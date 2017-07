Man, 45, shot in Englewood

A 45-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk at 8:39 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Justine when a male fired shots from a gangway, Chicago Police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his neck, and took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.