Man, 45, shot in Lawndale

A 45-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The man was in front of a home in the 4100 block of West Arthington at 4:26 p.m. when someone got out of a vehicle and started arguing with him, according to Chicago Police. The person fired a handgun striking the man in the chest and arm.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.