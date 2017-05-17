Man, 47, charged with pointing gun outside Waukegan court complex

Dirk Harris, 47, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault. | Lake County sheriff's office

A 47-year-old man was charged Wednesday with pointing a handgun at another man outside of a court complex in north suburban Waukegan.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Court Emergency Response Team responded about 9:15 a.m. to a call of a man with a gun outside the Waukegan Court Complex at 18 N. County St., according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Deputies learned that Dick Harris, of north suburban Zion, pointed a handgun at another man outside the main entrance to the facility, the sheriff’s office said. The victim was entering the courthouse for a dissolution of marriage hearing.

Harris was able to drive away before deputies arrived on the scene, but later returned to the area and was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. A loaded Ruger .357 was then found in the vehicle.

Harris was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault, the sheriff’s office said.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.