Man, 47, killed in single-vehicle crash on South Side

A 47-year-old man was killed in a crash early Tuesday on the South Side.

Kenneth T. Jones lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pole just before 6 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 87th Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Jones, who lived in the Wrightwood neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 8:03 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Wednesday found he died of multiple injuries in the crash.

Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.