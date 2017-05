Man, 47, shot during attempted West Loop carjacking

A 47-year-old man was shot early Saturday during an attempted carjacking in the West Loop.

About 12:45 a.m., the man was in a vehicle in the 400 block of North Halsted when someone walked up and attempted to carjack him, according to Chicago Police. The victim, who has a concealed carry permit, then pulled out a weapon before the carjacker shot him in the hand and ran away.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said.