Man, 47, shot in Englewood

A man was shot early Saturday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 1:29 a.m., a 47-year-old man was driving home in the 6800 block of South Peoria when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the arm and took himself to St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating and no one was in custody Saturday morning, police said.