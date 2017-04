Man, 47, shot in Hermosa

A 47 year-old man was shot multiple times Friday evening in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 8:33 p.m., he was shot in the leg and groin in the 2400 block of North Kildare Avenue when a dark colored Jeep drove by and four people inside yelled gang slogans and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.