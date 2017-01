Man, 47, wounded in Gresham shooting

A 47-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

He was shot at 4:44 p.m. when a silver colored van pulled up to him in the 7700 block of South Racine and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in the left arm and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.