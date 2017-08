Man, 49, shot in Englewood

A 49-year-old man was wounded early Monday in an Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of West 75th Street when someone in a gray car fired shots, striking him in the right leg, according to Chicago Police.

His condition was stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital, police said.