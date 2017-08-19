Man, 50, critical after Englewood house fire

A 50-year-old man suffered third-degree burns when flames tore through a South Side Englewood neighborhood home early Saturday.

Firefighters responded at 4:17 a.m. to the house fire in the 1300 block of West 61st Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The occupants tried to fight the fire with a garden hose and kitchen fire extinguisher, but lost control of the flames, the fire department said. It was unknown how long they were trying to extinguish the fire before calling 911.

The 50-year-old man was taken in critical condition to St. Bernard Hospital, the fire department said. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials said smoking was the “probable cause” of the blaze.