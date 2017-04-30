Man, 50, stabbed on Red Line train in Wrigleyville

A 50-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Red Lane train Sunday morning just north of the Addison Street station in Wrigleyville.

About 8 a.m., the man was traveling southbound on the train in the 900 block of West Addison Street when a 23-year-old passenger walked up to him unprovoked and menacingly waved a small knife before stabbing him in the left hip, causing a small laceration, according to Chicago Police.

When police arrived, the 23-year-old attempted to run away and was taken into custody following a short chase, police said. Charges were pending Sunday.

The 50-year-old was treated at the scene by Chicago Fire, but refused further medical attention, police said.