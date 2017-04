Man, 51, shot multiple times in South Austin

A 51-year-old man was shot multiple times in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 8:46 p.m. the man was delivering food in the 800 block of North Waller Avenue when two people walked up to his vehicle and fired shots, striking him in the upper back and shoulder, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.