Man, 51, wounded in Brainerd shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the South Side Brainerd neighborhood.

The 51-year-old was shot in his left shoulder about 6:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Justine, Chicago Police said. The circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in good condition, police said.