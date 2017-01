Man, 52, shot in Back of the Yards

A man was shot Sunday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

At 5:30 a.m., the 52-year-old was wounded in his home in the 4800 block of South Racine when shots came in through the window and struck him in the right leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.