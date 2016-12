Man, 52, shot in Hermosa robbery

A 52-year-old man was shot during a robbery Friday in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 10:25 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Kedvale when he was robbed by two armed males, Chicago Police said. During the robbery, he was shot in his back and neck.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. It was not immediately known what was taken during the robbery.