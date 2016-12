Man, 53, shot in Bronzeville

A man was shot Friday morning in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

At 9:29 a.m., the 53-year-old man was standing outside in the 300 block of East 51st Street when a red car stopped beside him and someone with a gun got out and fired shots, striking him in the right hand, according to Chicago Police. The shooter ran away westbound and the red car drove away eastbound on 51st Street.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.