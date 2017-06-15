Man, 53, shot in Park Manor

A man was shot Thursday afternoon in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 53-year-old was shot in the left arm and thigh about 4:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.