Man, 54, dead of blunt force injuries in Maywood assault

A 54-year-old Maywood man died of injuries he suffered in an assault Thursday morning in the west suburb.

An ambulance was called at 10:54 a.m. Thursday for Lee Davis after he was injured in an assault in the 100 block of South 18th Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Davis was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 2:56 p.m., the examiner’s office said. An autopsy Saturday found he died of blunt force injuries to his head and neck and his death was ruled a homicide.

Maywood police could not provide additional information about the attack on Saturday.