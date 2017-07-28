Man, 54, dies Thursday after Englewood fight

A 54-year-old man died Thursday of injuries suffered in a fight the night before in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The victim was in a physical altercation Wednesday night in the 1500 block of West 63rd Street, and suffered blunt trauma to the head, according to Chicago Police. Police did not know who he was fighting with.

He was found unresponsive in bed the next morning, and pronounced dead at 9:40 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His identity was not released Friday.

An autopsy Friday found he died of subdural hematoma and multiple blunt force traumatic injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Area South detectives were investigating the incident.