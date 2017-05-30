Man, 55, injured in motorcycle crash in Northbrook

A man was injured Monday evening in a motorcycle crash in north suburban Northbrook.

The 55-year-old motorcyclist was traveling west just before 6:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Dundee Road when he struck a vehicle from behind and lost control of the motorcycle, according to Northbrook police.

Officers found him laying on the street with injuries to the head, police said. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. His condition was unknown.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.