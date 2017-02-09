Man, 58, dies in crash in northwest Indiana

A northwest Indiana man died Friday evening in a motor vehicle crash.

James Gavina, 58, was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m. in Hammond, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

He had been involved in a motor vehicle crash near Calumet Avenue and Goslin Street, the coroner’s office said.

Gavina was taken to Franciscan Health in Hammond, where he died of blunt force trauma from the crash, authorities said. He lived in Hammond.

Hammond police did not immediately provide details about the crash.