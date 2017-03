Man, 58, shot in foot in Gresham

A 58-year-old man was shot Thursday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10:30 p.m., he was was in the lobby of an apartment building in the 8200 block of South Ada when he got into an argument with another male who pulled a gun and shot him in the foot, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.