Man, 60, critically injured in NW Side fire

A 60-year-old man was critically injured in a fire at a Logan Square neighborhood apartment Friday morning on the Northwest Side.

Crews responded just before 5 a.m. to the blaze on the third floor of the building in the 3100 block of North Milwaukee, according to the Chicago Fire Dept.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, fire officials said.

The fire left five more adults in the building homeless. The cause is under investigation.