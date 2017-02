Man, 62, shot in Little Village

A 62-year-old man was shot Thursday night in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 7:07 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Cermak, according to the Chicago Police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his arm.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated Thursday night.