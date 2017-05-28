Man, 63, dies in 3-story fall from window in Jackson Park Harbor

A man fell three stories to his death Saturday afternoon near Jackson Park Harbor.

James Webb, 63, was painting a window about 1:30 p.m. at the Jackson Park Yacht Club, 6400 Promontory Drive, when he lost his balance and fell, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he died just more than an hour later, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Sunday found he died of multiple blunt force injuries.

His death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.