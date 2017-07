Man, 63, stabbed in the neck in Morgan Park, person questioned

A person was being questioned by police after a man was seriously wounded in a stabbing Saturday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 63-year-old man was stabbed in his neck during an argument with another person at 7:52 p.m. at a liquor store in the 1400 block of West 115th Street, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said. A person of interest was in custody and being questioned.