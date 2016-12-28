Man, 65, reported missing from Gary

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 65-year-old man from Gary, Indiana.

Ray Charles Barnes was reported missing Dec. 23, but a family member said he had not been seen in about a week, according to Gary police. Barnes may have traveled to Chicago, but there was no known cause for his absence.

Barnes, of the 1100 block of Tyler Street, was described as a 6-foot, 185-pound, black man with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was believed to be on foot, as he doesn’t drive.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Nelson Otano at (219) 881-1209, or to call the Crime Tip Line at (866) Crime-GP.