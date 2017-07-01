Man, 70, charged with DUI after fatal Skyway crash has died

A 70-year-old man charged with DUI after he drove the wrong way on the Chicago Skyway in December and caused a fatal crash died on Saturday.

About 9:40 p.m. Dec. 3, Charlie Gates was driving a Jeep Patriot the wrong way in the inbound lanes of the Skyway near 92nd Street when his SUV struck a Dodge Grand Caravan head-on, according to Chicago Police.

The driver of the Dodge, 55-year-old Mark A. Jacobs, was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy determined Jacobs, who lived in the 1600 block of Parkview Avenue in Whiting, Indiana, died of multiple injuries suffered in the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

Gates was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after the crash and charged with one misdemeanor count of DUI and cited for driving the wrong way on a divided highway, authorities said. Gates, who lived in the 3500 block of South Lake Park, died at 12:11 p.m. Saturday.

An autopsy was expected Sunday.