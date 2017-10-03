Man, 70, reported missing from Wicker Park

A 70-year-old man with dementia was reported missing on Friday from the North Side Wicker Park neighborhood, police said.

James McIntosh was reported missing from the 2200 block of West Division, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert. He was possibly last seen Thursday in the area of 7300 S. Exchange in the South Shore neighborhood.

McIntosh was described as black, 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, police said. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and brown shoes.

McIntosh has dementia and may be in need of medical attention, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.