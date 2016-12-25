Man, 73, missing from Brainerd

A 73-year-old man was reported missing on Sunday from the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

Sam King was last seen when he left his home on Saturday in the 9000 block of South Elizabeth, according to Chicago Police.

Police said King may frequent the areas of 87th Street and Loomis Boulevard, 87th Street and Lawndale Avenue and 95th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Evergreen Park.

He was described as black, 5-foot-5, 140 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes, police said. He walks with a limp and uses a cane for assistance.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Chicago Police at (312) 747-8274.