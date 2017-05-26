Man, 74, fatally struck by car crossing Lake Shore Drive

A 74-year-old man died Wednesday when he was hit by a car while crossing Lake Shore Drive near the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Sudruddin Rajani was crossing from east to west about 9:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Lake Shore Drive when a Toyota Camry traveling north struck him, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said the driver of the Toyota tried to swerve to avoid hitting Rajani before the crash.

Rajani was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died at 11:54 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Friday found he died of multiple injuries related to the incident.

No charges or citations had been issued against the driver of the vehicle as of Friday afternoon, police said.