Man, 75, found fatally stabbed by responders to NW Side fire

Emergency crews responding to a fire in the basement of a home Friday morning in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side found a 75-year-old man fatally stabbed, according to authorities.

Crews were called just before 6 a.m. to the home in the 5000 block of North Oak Park, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Loren Flensborg was found in the living room and was taken to Presence Resurrection Medical Center, where he died at 6:35 a.m., fire officials and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Saturday found he died of multiple sharp force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The fire appeared to have started in the basement of the home, fire officials said. It was put out in about 20 minutes. The Chicago Police Department Bomb and Arson Unit was called to the scene and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Police could not provide more information about the investigation on Saturday.