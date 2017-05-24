Man, 77, critical after suffering medical emergency on Lake Michigan

A 77-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering a medical emergency Wednesday morning on a fishing boat on Lake Michigan near north suburban Lake Forest.

At 11:38 a.m., fire crews were sent to a Lake Forest boat launch to assist the U.S. Coast Guard with a medical emergency on a 47-foot private fishing boat, according to the Lake Forest Fire Department.

First responders found the experiencing a cardiac emergency on the fishing board, the fire department said. He was transferred to a U.S. Coast Guard boat, where he went into sudden cardiac arrest.

First responders performed CPR until he could be taken by ambulance to Lake Forest Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, the department said.