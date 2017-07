Man, 80, stabbed in Rogers Park, person of interest questioned

A man was stabbed Wednesday evening in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 80-year-old suffered a stab wound to his back about 5:55 p.m. in the 6500 North Sheridan, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A person of interest was being questioned Wednesday night.