Man, 82, escapes injury when truck falls through ice in Wisconsin

Police are advising people to take precautions when venturing onto the ice after an 82-year-old man driving a pickup truck fell through Lake Wisconsin on Thursday.

The man, of Lodi, Wisconsin, was driving his truck about 30 yards from shore near the Sunset Harbor Boat Landing in West Point Township when the ice cracked and his truck fell through, according to the Columbia County sheriff’s office.

The man was able to climb out of the truck and get to shore safely with no injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was treated at the scene by emergency medical services because of the cold water and air temperature and then taken to nearby Sauk Prairie Hospital for precautionary measures.

The truck was then removed from the water that same morning.

The sheriff’s office said people should carry personal safety equipment and be mindful of ice thickness whenever going onto it for any reason. People unsure if the ice is safe should check with local bait shops or online fishing sites.