Man, 82, missing from Lockport

An 82-year-old man was reported missing on Sunday night from southwest suburban Lockport.

John Deveikis left last seen at 11 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. He was expected to return home to the 16600 block of West Primrose Lane by 2:30 p.m., but he never arrived, according to Illinois State Police.

Deveikis exhibits signs of Alzheimer’s disease and may go by the last name “Gerdis” when he is forgetful, police said.

He was described as a 5-foot-9, 209-pound white man with gray eyes and gray hair, police said. He has a mustache and wears a gold wedding band. He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, blue sweater and black pants.

He was driving a maroon, 2011 GMC Terrain with the license plate GDID58

Anyone with information should call Lockport police at (815) 838-2131.