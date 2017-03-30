Man, 83, reported missing from Northwest Side

An 83-year-old man was reported missing Thursday night from the Northwest Side.

Natale “Pete” Trentadue was reported missing from the 8500 block of West Carmen Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Trentadue was last seen driving a red 2003 Chrysler minivan with Illinois license plate 3534442, police said. He was on his way to the area of Harlem and Montrose avenues in Norridge, but he never arrived.

He was described as a 5-foot-7, 140-pound white man with brown eyes and gray hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, gray pants, a burgundy shirt and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.