Man, 86, missing from Norwood Park

Police are looking for an 86-year-old man who went missing Monday from the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Anthony Szymanski was last seen about 1 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Normandy, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He suffers from dementia, has a pacemaker and has difficulty walking.

Szymanski was wearing a brown jacket, beige sweater, blue jeans and gym shoes, police said. He was described as a 5-foot-5, 160-pound white man with a light complexion, grey hair and blue eyes.

Szymanski is known to frequent the forest preserve near Foster Avenue and River Road, as well as the area of Lawrence and Milwaukee avenues, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.