Man, 88, dies days after Oak Lawn crash

An 88-year-old man died Friday morning, two days after being involved in a crash in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Eugene Hewitt, of Oak Lawn, was involved in the crash about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of 99th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He died at 12:06 a.m. Friday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

An autopsy Friday determined Hewitt died of complications of multiple injuries related to the crash, the medical examiner’s said. His death was ruled an accident.

Oak Lawn police were not available to provide information about the crash Friday evening.