Man, 91, missing from South Loop

Police are searching for a 91-year-old man who was reported missing Friday from the South Loop.

Walter Pickett went missing from 2001 S. Michigan Ave., according to a missing person report from Chicago Police.

Pickett was described as black, 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds, police said. He has gray hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

He is known to frequent the vicinity of 18th and Canal streets and could possibly be pushing a large, red grocery cart he uses for collecting cans, police said. He was last seen wearing a green jumpsuit, orange raincoat and a hat.

Pickett could possibly be mentally confused, and has a wallet with identification, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.