A southwest suburban man is facing felony charges after he accidentally shot himself Tuesday evening in west suburban Sandwich.
Just before 5 p.m., 24-year-old Parish Riley was sitting in a parked vehicle in Knights Park in the 1000 block of North Latham Street in Sandwich when he shot himself in the “lower extremities,” according to Sandwich police.
Riley, a resident of Plano, was charged with six felonies:
- Aggravated discharge of a firearm;
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon;
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member;
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID card; and
- Reckless discharge of a firearm.
Sandwich police did not immediately indicate Riley’s next scheduled court date.