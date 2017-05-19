Man accidentally shoots himself in Sandwich, faces 6 felony charges

A southwest suburban man is facing felony charges after he accidentally shot himself Tuesday evening in west suburban Sandwich.

Just before 5 p.m., 24-year-old Parish Riley was sitting in a parked vehicle in Knights Park in the 1000 block of North Latham Street in Sandwich when he shot himself in the “lower extremities,” according to Sandwich police.

Riley, a resident of Plano, was charged with six felonies:

Aggravated discharge of a firearm;

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon;

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member;

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Possession of a firearm without a FOID card; and

Reckless discharge of a firearm.

Sandwich police did not immediately indicate Riley’s next scheduled court date.