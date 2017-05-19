A southwest suburban man is facing felony charges after he accidentally shot himself Tuesday evening in west suburban Sandwich.

Just before 5 p.m., 24-year-old Parish Riley was sitting in a parked vehicle in Knights Park in the 1000 block of North Latham Street in Sandwich when he shot himself in the “lower extremities,” according to Sandwich police.

Riley, a resident of Plano, was charged with six felonies:

  • Aggravated discharge of a firearm;
  • Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon;
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member;
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
  • Possession of a firearm without a FOID card; and
  • Reckless discharge of a firearm.

Sandwich police did not immediately indicate Riley’s next scheduled court date.