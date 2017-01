Man accidentally shot in hand in East Garfield Park

A man was accidentally shot in the hand Monday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 20-year-old man was accidentally shot in the right hand by someone he knew in the 300 block of South Homan at 9:32 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The person who shot him was not in custody as of Monday morning, police said.