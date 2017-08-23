Man accused of eavesdropping found with illegal guns in Waterman

A man accused of secretly recording conversations with another person is facing multiple charges after turning himself over to police Wednesday in west suburban Waterman.

After receiving a complaint alleging that Jeffrey L. McClanahan, 45, of Waterman, had been eavesdropping on another person, Waterman police opened an investigation alongside the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the DeKalb County state’s attorney’s office.

Investigators learned that McClanahan was the subject of an order of protection, Waterman police said. He also had several guns at his home in the 300 block of Eisenhower Street, despite his Illinois FOID car having been revoked.

Investigators then searched McClanahan’s home and learned that he had secretly recorded conversations with the complainant, as well as other people, police said.

McClanahan was charged with two counts of eavesdropping, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearms without the requisite FOID card (revoked), as well as single counts of failure to complete firearm disposition record and transfer firearms after having FOID revoked, failure to surrender FOID card after receiving notice of revocation, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition without requisite FOID card, police said.

McClanahan turned himself over to police Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was released from custody after posting $500 bond. His next court appearance is set for August 30, police said.