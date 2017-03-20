Man accused of robbery at College of DuPage arrested in Texas

Deandre Ford was living in Glen Ellyn at the time of the robbery in the parking lot of the College of DuPage, but had since moved to Montgomery, Texas, a town about 50 miles north of Houston. | Sun-Times file photo; Deandre Ford photo from Ellis County Sheriff’s Office

Texas police arrested a man on the run Monday morning after he was accused of robbing a College of DuPage student more than six months ago.

Bond was set at $300,000 for Deandre Ford, 19, who faces an armed robbery charge in connection to the incident on Sept. 12, 2016, according to Ellis County Sheriff’s Office records. He’s awaiting extradition back to Illinois, where he will be taken by the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Ford, who lived in the 300 block of Spruce Lane in Glen Ellyn at the time of the robbery, had moved to Montgomery, Texas, a town about 50 miles north of Houston.

In September, Ford and another suspect, 19-year-old Javon Burruss, approached a woman while she was alone in the college’s parking lot about 10:30 p.m., according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. Burruss had a BB gun as the pair took the woman’s purse and backpack before running away.

Burruss, who lived in the same block as Ford, was arrested in February and charged with armed robbery, prosecutors said. Burruss was held on $250,000 bond, and a $300,000 arrest warrant was issued for Ford.