Man airlifted to hospital after Carpentersville crash

A man was airlifted to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Carpentersville. | Carpentersville police

A man was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Monday morning in northwest suburban Carpentersville.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 11:26 a.m. at Routes 25 and 68, according to Carpentersville police.

The victim, a man whose age wasn’t immediately available, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“All of the Public Safety Departments involved worked well together to coordinate the safe extrication of the traffic accident victim from the vehicle to the Flight for Life helicopter,” Carpentersville Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said in a statement.

“We would like to thank the Dundee Park Fire District Dolphin Cove Staff for their help in quickly clearing the parking lot for use of the Flight for Life helicopter,” Kilbourne added.