Man and 17-year-old boy shot in Waukegan

Two people were shot early Wednesday in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers responded to the shooting about 1 a.m. at Grand Avenue and Pine Street, according to Waukegan police.

They found a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims, both Waukegan residents, were taken to a hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. Their wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.

“Detectives believe this was a consensual encounter that escalated to the shooting,” police said. There is no threat to the public, and the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to police.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s tip-line at (847) 360-9001.